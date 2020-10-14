Share:

LAHORE- Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed arrangements to scale up services of the Sehat Insaf Cards Program in a meeting at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department here on Tuesday.

Present in the meeting were Secretary SHC&ME Nabeel Awan, GM Punjab Health Initiatives Management Company, Khurram Lodhi, Manager Hasnat Ahmed, Deputy Manager Anas Bin Mahmood and Javed Chaudhry.

The Minister said the target of Universal Health Coverage will be achieved as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan hinting coverage of over 10 million families. She said, “The beneficiaries of the cards will be expanded to included widows, Zakat beneficiaries, deserving families from students of government schools.

In the next stage, over one million government servants will be given the facility.

The card holders can avail health services from different hospitals. Card holders will be able to get treatment from Cardiology Institutes in Punjab.

The programme is being appreciated everywhere. Provision of cards to people living below the poverty line is vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.”