Rrawalpindi - World Mental Health Day was observed at National University of Modern Languages (NUML) Rawalpindi Branch on Tuesday to spread awareness about mental health and gather efforts to prevent possible mental conditions like depression, loneliness, leading to suicidal thoughts. The Department of Applied Psychology observed Mental Health Day by spreading awareness about the importance of “Kindness and Mental Health.” The event was inaugurated by Brig (Retd) Muhammad Ibrahim, Head NUML Rawalpindi.

To observe the World Mental Health Day the Department of Applied Psychology NUML Rawalpindi set up different stalls, in which students guided the visitors regarding the importance of mental health. An awareness walk was also arranged in this regard and some drama skits were performed by the students to highlight the importance of mental fitness. Head NUML Rawalpindi Branch Brig (Retd) Muhammad Ibrahim visited the stalls and participated in awareness walk. He applauded the psychology department for arranging such an event to commemorate the day.