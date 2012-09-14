KARACHI - Karachi police has got published the advertisement in the newspapers for search of missing persons, whereas relatives of lost people blamed that their dear ones are in security agencies’ custody.The kiths and kin of these missing persons had already lodged FIR with the police about their vanished relatives years ago. On Thursday advertisements were published in daily news papers by SP Investigation District Malir about the missing six persons including Noor Muhammad alias Jan Agha, Saeed Ahmed, Qavi Ghafar and Ajmal Niaz Usama Waheed and his brother Ajmal Waheed.All these missing persons went missing from different areas of the city. Defence of Human Rights Chairperson Amna Masood Janjua told that the case of Waheed brothers was registered.