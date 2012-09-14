



KARACHI – JS Bank Limited (JS Bank) has signed a Sale and Purchase Agreement with HSBC Bank Middle East Limited (HMBE) for the acquisition of HSBC Pakistan operations, says a press release. JS Bank is a majority owned subsidiary of Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd. and was formed after the merger and amalgamation of Jahangir Siddiqui Investment Bank Limited (formerly Citicorp Investment Bank Limited) and American Express Bank Limited - Pakistan operations. JS Bank commenced operations in Pakistan as a scheduled commercial bank on December 31, 2006 and currently operates 153 branches in 82 cities with a total asset base of Rs 64.53 billion as of 30 June 2012.