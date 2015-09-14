Islamabad - Tarnol police have arrested at least 35 persons on charges of possessing illegal arms during a search operation conducted yesterday.

A cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from them as the police registered criminal cases against them. Further investigation is under way.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police have arrested seven outlaws during high vigilance in the city and recovered a car, cash, weapons as well as stolen valuables from their possession, a police spokesman said. According to details, Industrial Area police arrested Haroon and recovered one 9mm pistol along with ammunition from him. Secretariat police arrested Ishaq over decanting gas in cylinders.

ACLC police recovered a stolen car from an accused Zubair. Kohsar police arrested four accused and recovered one