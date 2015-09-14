LAHORE - Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s hard-hitting speech against the PML-N government on Saturday last has set the tone for future politics in Punjab which is going to witness furious electoral battles in the days to come.

His address at Bilawal House Lahore marked the end of party’s reconciliation policy with the PML-N. It was something never approved by the party cadres which regarded it a political suicide.

Before leaving for Dubai on Sunday, he left a clear message for the party men to prepare themselves for the role of a real opposition.

“PPP is happy over the abandonment of reconciliation. Now, the workers feel more elevated to work for the party”, PPP’s central Punjab president Mian Manzoor Wattoo said yesterday.

Party sources maintain that all announcements made by Bilawal on Saturday had the prior approval his father, Asif Ali Zardari who is also keeping a watchful eye on his son’s activities in Pakistan.

“There is complete understanding between the Chairman and the Co- Chairman and party affairs are being run with consultation. Both are on the same page”, Wattoo told media men.

During his week-long stay here, Bilawal gave a go-ahead signal to Punjab leaders to form alliances with the opposition parties to defeat the PML-N in Punjab. He also approved the seat-adjustment policy with other parties.

“The PPP has reached a clear understanding with seven opposition parties for seat adjustment during the coming local bodies’ elections”, said Wattoo, adding that the policy of reconciliation would continue but only with the opposition parties on issues of public interest.

He further said that he had instructed party’s district presidents to take a lead in contacting the opposition parties to evolve a strategy against the government candidates.

He said that the PPP would decide to contest or otherwise the forthcoming by-elections in its meeting of Core Committee scheduled to be held on 19th of September at Dubai. He said it was most likely that decision will be to contest the elections.

In his meetings with party men here, Bilawal also approved a plan regarding election rallies to be held in various Punjab districts after Eid-ul-Azha. The first public gathering in this connection would be held in Rahim Yar Khan, a southern district of Punjab on Sindh’s border. Reportedly, Bilawal gave a word to party leaders that he would lead the rallies. But many think he would not be able to fulfill his commitment due to security reasons.

It is quite obvious that PPP was forced to say good bye to its policy of reconciliation with the ruling party when the latter activated state agencies to probe charges of corruption against some of its key politicians.

Manzoor Wattoo Sunday said that federal departments had become active against PPP leaders under the influence of the government.

“NAB should initiate action against the accused only if it has got irrefutable evidence against them. Arresting the people first merely on the basis of suspicion and then to undertake investigation is not the fair process of law”, he maintained.