KANDHKOT - Kashmore police finalised all arrangements to ensure law and order in Muharramul Haram.

Kashmore police chief chaired a high level meeting on Thursday at his office with all police officials of the district including ASP, DSPs, SHOs, sub inspectors, assistant sub inspectors, control room and also DIB branch officials.

According to plan, foolproof security arrangements have been made it is stated that more than 2,600 police and as many as 300 Rangers personnel would be deployed across Kashmore, to thwart any untoward situation during Muharram. It would be banned on pillion riding from 7 to 10 Muharram. Special commandos and sharp shooters would be deployed around the Imambargahs and Masjids and top of the buildings of the city.

Contingence of police will be deployed at the entrance and exit points of the district to check every suspicious movement. On this occasion, Kashmore SSP retired captain Haidar Raza strict directed to all his subordinates especially DSPs, SHOs and DIB branch officials to conduct surveillance to all activities throughout Kashmore during Muharram. He instructed to all DSPs of the city that should co-ordinate with the all scholars and leaders of the area that religious unanimity could be maintained.

Raza also strict directed to the police SHOs and commandos to make all out efforts to ensure law and order especially for the gatherings as well as processions.

SSP also had organised several other meetings with local citizens, journalists, scholars in connection with Muharram.

Meanwhile, Kashmore Police along with 52 wing Shahbaz Rangers on Thursday held flag march from Jholy Lal Pump to Tower roundabout.

Police and Shahbaz Rangers 52 wing jointly conducted flag march led by Senior Superintendent of police, Ranger officials, DSPs, SHOs and police commandos to show the preparedness of Muharram.

Flag March was started from the Jholy Lal Pump while crossing main streets of the city culminated at Tower roundabout.

MIRPURKHAS

To maintain law and order in Muharram, law enforcing agencies headed by Mirpurkhas SSP took out flag march here on Thursday from police line Mirpurkhas that rounded in all the main roads of the city while dozens of police and rangers vehicles took part in flag march and citizens welcomed them at different places in the city.

Later they arrived to police line Mirpurkhas to end the march.