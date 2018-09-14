Share:

Karachi - Sindh Inspector General Police Syed Kaleem Imam directed to reinforce the contingency plan ahead of Muharram-ul-Haram and gear up snap checking, in order to avoid any untoward incident during sacred days of Muharram.

He was presiding over a meeting at IGP office on Thursday to review the Muharram contingency plan. Additional IG Karachi, DIGs of all Zones, SSP investigation and other police personnel also attended the meeting.

“Those who involved in street crime, robberies, mobile snatchings and car lifting have to be dealt with iron hands,” he directed his subordinates, adding that “So that the security of holy month would not be compromised.”

IGP further added that the culprits who were, earlier, arrested over street crimes must be investigated accordingly, that they can be sentenced jail terms from respected Judiciary without any hindrance of weak investigation.

He further added that in order to maintain decency in police department, there is need to upgrade ‘Thana Culture’ and make it people’s friendly. “The police department must get people’s confidence,” he directed.

He further said that Police personnel must make sure the early registration of FIR and get confidence on police department from the common people,” he said.

“The aggrieve people should not be avoid, they must get justice timely according to laws.”

He concluded that it is high time for the law enforcement agencies to take up their responsibilities with professional outstanding and make sure the law and order situation in the city, especially during the sacred days of Muharram-ul- Haram,” he concluded.

38 suspects arrested

The law enforcement agencies claimed to have arrested around 38 suspects during separate targeted raids in various parts of the city, here on Thursday.

According to Rangers spokesperson, Pakistan Rangers, Sindh conducted a raid in Korangi area and arrested three suspects including Touqeer Abbas, Orangzaib Khan and Muhammad Arshad. The spokesperson added that the suspects were involved in various cases of robbery and drug selling. However the suspects were handed over to police for further legal proceeding.

Gizri police arrested a woman namely Kaneez Fatima and recovered booty. Police said that the woman suspect involved in looting money from Beauty Parlor located in Defence area. Zaman Town police claimed to have arrested a suspect after an encounter. Police said that the suspect identified as Usman who involved in street crime.

Mehmoodabad police has arrested two suspects including Adnan and Afzal and recovered weapons from their possession. Police said that the arrest was made after and encounter while both suspects were sustained injuries in exchange of fire with police. Police further said that the suspects were confessed their involvement in various cases of street crime.

Bilal Colony police arrested two suspects identified as Shazaib and Jhanzaib and recovered weapon from their possession. Surjani Town police claimed that during two separate raids seven suspects including Tariq, Zeeshan, Saeed, Riaz, Amir, Ghafoor and Sarfaraz were arrested. Police said that the suspects were involved in street crime and drug selling while weapons and narcotics were also recovered from their possession.

Korangi police said that a suspect namely Irfan was arrested after and encounter while the suspect also sustained wounds in exchange of fire between police and arrested suspect. Police recovered a weapon from possession of him. Pirabad police has arrested three suspects including Bilal Ahmed, Noor Muhammad and Shamsher Ali. Police said that a cache of unhygienic gutka recovered from their possession. Defence police has arrested two suspects including Tahir Khan and Niaz while weapons also been recovered from possession of them.

Brigade police conducted a raid at a gambling den and arrested 10 gamblers including Shahzad, Anwar, Sajid, Asghar, Liaquat, Riaz Ahmed, Abdul Jabbar, Imran, Kaleem and Zawar. Awami Colony police has arrested two suspects including Bashir Ahmed and Owais while police claimed that weapons and snatched motorbikes were also recovered from their possession. Sohrab Goth police has arrested a suspect namely Hussain and recovered narcotics from possession of him.