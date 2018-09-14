Share:

RAWALPINDI: Department of Communication and Media Studies in collaboration with SOCH Organization organized a seminar titled “Media Psychology for Students” here on Thursday. SOCH Organization Head Clinical Psychologist Tahira Javaid, Founder of SOCH Psychological Services Salman Tahir, Facilitator Zaufishan, Behavioural Psychologist Sania Aziz Quresh and Clinical Psychologist Rooshan were the resource persons of the seminar. The purpose of the seminar was to create awareness about Media Psychology in this much-needed field of Media & Communication Sciences.

Tahira Javaid talked about why organizational impression management is needed and how to create meaningful impressions on people. Also she talked about impression management strategies and techniques. Salman Tahir delivered a lecture on media manipulation and how media affects the human minds. Zaufishan Qureshi talked about psychological impact of colours on audience perception and power of logos in fast food industry. At the end Associate Professor Dr Ahlam Tariq presented a souvenir to Salman Tahir.–Staff reporter

Traders demand strict security

on Ashura day

RAWALPINDI: Recalling the disaster suffered by local traders of Madina Market and Al-Umer plaza in 2013 on Ashura day in Raja Bazar, President Markazi Anjuman Tajran Sharjeel Mir urged the federal and provincial governments and heads of law enforcing agencies to take stringent security measures for ensuring peace and security in the city during Muharram.

Talking to APP, Mir said the city administration must take extraordinary measures by intensifying snap checking and patrolling, effective monitoring of city’s entry and exit points, deployment of additional police force and Rangers, installation and repair of CCTV cameras and other security steps so that all processions and other religious activities conclude peacefully. “We cannot afford any further loss of life and property as it takes years to recover and restore businesses which were torched by an angry mob on November 15 in 2013”, he said. He called for taking the business community into confidence regarding the security plan devised for various routes of Muharram processions so that shopkeepers/ traders could adhere to the security plan and schedule their business activities accordingly. When contacted, the City Police Officer Ahsan Abbas assured that foolproof security arrangements are being made to provide security to mourners as well as traders to feel a sense of security.–APP

Lok Virsa Mandwa Film Club to resume film screening after Muharram

ISLAMABAD: National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) Mandwa Film Club will resume screening of national and international films after Muharram-ul-Haram. According to official announcement, the film club’s screenings and Open Mic auditions will take a break during the month of Muharram-ul-Haram.–APP

The film screening will resume on September 29, while Open Mic will start auditions of new talent from September 27. For the last two years, Mandwa film Club has been screening local and international classic movies every Saturday.