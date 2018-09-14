Share:

Islamabad - Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi has directed all police officials to ensure elaborate security arrangements on the eve of Muharram ul Haram and installation of CCTV cameras at entry points of religious gatherings.

The SSP reviewed security strategy in a meeting here on Thursday at Safe City Centre held in connection with Muharram ul Haram and issued special directions to all SPs, SDPOs and SHOs for effective arrangements.

He said that sluggish attitude during performance of duties would not be tolerated. He said that walk-through gates must be installed at all entry and exit points of Majalis and processions and it should be covered with large strength of policemen. He also asked all SPs, SDPOs to take steps to curb wall chalking or posters which may hurt sentiments of people.

The SSP ordered proper cleanliness arrangements around Imarmbargahs and routes of the processions.

Bugvi directed to maintain close coordination among all wings of Islamabad police and staff. He said it should be ensured that parking lots are situated far away from the processions with proper security arrangements.

Moreover, metal detectors would be used at entry and exit points as well.

He ordered for effective combing operations in slum areas, Afghan habitats and bus stations and to arrange video surveillance of gatherings as well.

He ordered for strict vigilance of suspected elements, vehicles and motorbikes. He said that local police should arrange special meetings arranged with members of peace committees and specify the routes of the processions as no one would be allowed to violate it.

He said that arrangements for checking of participants of Majalis and processions would be carried out thoroughly with the help of metal detectors. Strict vigilance should be maintained to ensure that security measures are in place by the police as well as peace committees, the SSP maintained.

SSP Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi said that it should be ensured that processions will pass through the fixed routes and timings of processions are to be observed strictly. He said that organizers of religious gatherings should inform respective police stations before arranging it.

He said that owners of various buildings on routes should be asked not to allow any stranger to stay there or stand on roof tops.

The SSP also ordered all SHOs to make proper light arrangements after negotiations with concerned authorities and also to weed out bushes in various areas in the vicinity of worship places. Bugvi asked police officials to perform security duties with devotion to avoid any untoward incident and to adopt cordial attitude with public.

He directed to conduct a flag march in the city to show security preparedness and ensure strict checking of pillion riders.