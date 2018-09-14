Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has said that Rawalakot will be developed as the ‘centre of tourism’ in view of its being beautiful scenic terrain.

The AJK government would provide all available resources for the beautification, construction and development of this city on latest grounds, he said while talking to chairman of Pearl Development Authority (PDA) Sardar Farhad Ali who called on him at Jammu and Kashmir House late Tuesday.

The prime minister said that funds are also being provided for the beautification of the city. “Work on developmental projects costing Rs5 to 6 billion is in progress; living standard of the people would be raised by completion of these projects and they would get better facilities,” he said. He further said Rawalakot is his territory and its development is his obligation, streetlights have been installed and further would also be installed. He called upon the PDA to evolve a strategy to protect the natural environment.

He urged to create awareness among the masses about environment protection. “For the provision of basic facilities, work on the projects of roads and buildings is underway. Resolving the issues of this district is my responsibility and I will do my responsibility,” he said.

He also called upon the United Nations to send a commission to the Occupied Kashmir for the investigation of human rights violation by the Indian forces. He said that Indian forces were badly involved in violating the international law by targeting innocent citizens along the Line of Control. “Unprovoked Indian firing had turned the life of civilians at LOC into hell,” he underlined.