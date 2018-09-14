Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that an operation will be started across Punjab soon to remove encroachments.

Speaking at a luncheon hosted in honour of office-bearers of the Lahore Press Club (LPC), he said that real face of towns and buildings would be restored and mafias would be brought to book. He said that encroachers would be given one week and then operation would be started against them in all cities of Punjab after Ashura. He said the district administration will ensure 100 percent result in the anti-encroachment campaign. Khan said the government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had given the 100-day plan to open new avenues for common man.

He said that in the biggest province of the country, Punjab, a comprehensive strategy had been evolved to start a new era in different sectors and he himself held meetings with different departments in that regard.

Khan accepted the invitation to visit the club to attend "Meet the Press" programme. He assured journalists of his cooperation to resolve to resolve the club’s issues.

The senior minister also offered his support for the Lahore Press Club Housing Colony and solution to problems facing the club. He said that his doors were open round-the-clock and he would talk to the chief minister and finance minister to resolve their issues.

President of Lahore Press Club Azam Chaudhary briefed the senior minister about increase in grant for the club, Journalists Housing Colony land grab and development work in F-block. He expressed the hope that the incumbent government would take interest in problems of journalists. Other office bearers of the Lahore Press Club and members of the club’s governing body were also present. They thanked Aleem Khan for hosting the reception.

Provincial ministers Mian Khalid Mahmood and Sahibzada Saeedul Hassan also attended the meeting.