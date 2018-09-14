Share:

Karachi - The presentation of Sindh government budget for remaining nine-month of the fiscal year 2018-19 has been rescheduled and now it will be presented on September 17.

Earlier, the session of the provincial assembly was summoned on September 14 for the same purpose. “The Budget of Government of Sindh for remaining period of Financial Year 2018-19 i.e. from 1st October 2018 to 30th June 2019 has been rescheduled and will be presented on Monday, 2018 at 10.00 a.m. on the floor of the House, Provincial Assembly of Sindh,” the new notification reads. Just before the completion of last Sindh assembly in May this year, then government had passed a three-month budget of over Rs 271 billion that authenticated 153 demands for the grants of budget for the year 2018-19.

On May 22, Syed Murad Ali Shah, who was the then Chief Minister as well, had said they could have passed the budget for entire fiscal year but it was the right of new government to present a budget of its own choice.

The deadline for the three month budget would expire September 30.