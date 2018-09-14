Share:

GN LOS ANGELES - Christina Aguilera wants to record a song with Britney Spears . The ‘Beautiful’ hitmaker was pitted as the ‘Toxic’ singer’s rival when they began their pop careers in the late 1990s but she thinks things would have been very different if they had had social media to downplay feud claims. She told talk show host Jimmy Kimmel: ‘’When I was coming up it was very obvious, me and Britney...the considered rivalry thing.

‘’If we had social media back then, we would have probably done a song together or something and squashed it.’’ And asked if she’d still be open to the duet today, she said ‘’Hey, I’m down...if her reps say OK!’’

Christina’s comments came a few weeks after she spoke of how ‘’hurt’’ she felt when she was pitted against Britney and she was portrayed as the ‘’bad girl’’.

She said: ‘’It’s hard to hear yourself being called names. I remember being hurt by these commercials on MTV, pitting Britney as the good girl and me as the bad girl. It’s like, if I’m going to be demure and innocent, that’s OK. But if I’m going to just be myself, I’m trouble.’’

But the 37-year-old singer has no regrets about her past raunchy image and hopes she was able to ‘’pave the way’’ for other pop starlets.

She said: ‘’I love the female body, and I think it’s something to be proud of, not something that men should dictate ownership of.

‘Dirrty’ was extremely controversial at the time, but it would be nothing now.

‘’I hope I paved the way and helped set the ground rules that women can be any version of themselves they wanna be...and proud of it.’’