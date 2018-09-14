Share:

HAFIZABAD - Three-day anti-polio campaign will be launched in the district from September 24 in which more than 200,000 kids below the age of seven years would be administered anti-polio drops.

During a meeting, the Hafizabad deputy commissioner regretted that despite vigorous campaign launched by the government, unfortunately the polio has not yet been eliminated by completely from the country.

Therefore, he said, the government was constrained to launch anti-polio campaign periodically. He stressed upon the members of the civil society, ulema and public representatives to play their vital role to create awareness among the parents to check the negative propaganda and to encourage them to get their kids administered with anti-polio drops.

The meeting of the District Anti-Polio Committee was held under the chairmanship of DC Adnan Arshad Aulakh and attended among others by MNA Ch Shoukat Ali Bhatti, MPA Dr Muzaffar Ali Sheikh, CEO (Health) Dr Muhammad Aslam Chaudhary nad MS of DHQ Hospital Rehan Azhar. The DC said that polio was a crippling disease and all of us should ensure that all kids should be provided anti-polio drops to save them from this fatal disease. The CEO (Health) told the meeting that fortunately no new case of polio has been reported in the district since 2008 due to vigorous campaigns launched by the Health Department in the district. He further said that 1,82,000 kids between six months to seven years would be administered anti-polio drops by the 487 mobile teams constituted for this purpose.

The District Administration has notified 20 special price control magistrates to ensure availability of essential commodities to the public at fixed rates. In this connection the DC has directed the newly appointed Special Price Magistrates to take appropriate action against the profiteers.

GIRL ABDUCTED: A young girl was abducted by a woman and her two accomplices from Naurozpur. According to FIR, lodged by Mazhar Ali son of Ahmad Ali father of the victim (identity withheld), she was alone in the house when Mubarak Bibi of Matteke visited the house and enticed her away on some pretext. On the way Mubarak Bibi’s two accomplices Sufian and Ali Raza who were waiting on the roadside for her in a vehicle allegedly bundled his daughter in the vehicle and took her to unknown place. The police are investigating.

A sum of Rs7 million would be provided for the completion of sports gymnasium in Pindi Bhattian, Commissioner Gujranwala Asadullah Faiz said here. He said that all-out efforts were being made to provide facilities to the youth for their mental and physical growth. He said that in this connection the construction of sports gymnasium had been started in Pindi Bhattian for which a total sum of Rs. 78.429 million would be spent.