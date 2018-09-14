Share:

Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Irfan deserves appreciation because he created history in T20 cricket. The achievement came for him when his team Barbados Tridents was playing against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the Caribbean Premier League 2018. Let me note down that due to his mind blowing bowling action he took two wickets, only gave one run in his four-over. The man did well by taking the wickets of Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis but unfortunately the team could not come across victory. As fan of Pakistani cricket I feel glad to congratulate him for this unbelievable achievement since it is not only achievement of him rather for entire nation.

BAKHTIYAR PHULLAN,

Turbat, August 27.