Rawalpindi - City Traffic Police have launched a grand operation to take down the pressure horns and unauthorised number plates from heavy and light vehicles, informed a police spokesman on Thursday.

The traffic police during special drive have issued a total of 756 fine tickets to drivers and owners of vehicles and motoryclists on charges of not showing the registration books. Some 22 motorcycles and cars were also impounded in different police stations by the Traffic Police. The operation was being launched on special directives of CTO Muhammad Bin Ashraf, he said.

According to him, the traffic police also took down pressure horns from hundreds of light, heavy vehicles and motorcycles to minimize the noise pollution in the city. He said the horns were removed from 201 vehicles and motorcycles whereas 17 vehicles owners were issued penalty tickets for displaying authorised number plates. He said the traffic police are also taking action against the bike riders travelling on roads without wearing helmets. “As many as 438 motorcyclists were issued challans on violation,” he said.

CTO Muhammad Bin Ashraf, in a statement, said the traffic police have launched a special drive, aimed at reducing noise pollution and smooth traffic flow in the city. “Police have kept a strict check on the practice of illegal horns and have managed to control to a large extent in different parts of the city, he said. He advised the vehicle owners to use authorised number plates to avoid legal action.