ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau key witness Wajid Zia Thursday informed the Accountability Court that Volume 10 of Joint Investigation Team report was sealed on verbal instructions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan during.

The hearing of Al-Azizia reference was resumed in the Accountability Court Islamabad in absence of Nawaz Sharif who has been allowed on parole to attend funeral prayers for his deceased wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

Defence Counsel Khawaja Harris held cross-questioning with Wajid Zia. Zia while replying during cross-questioning said that he did not hold any copy of Volume-10 of JIT report, adding the volume was sealed on verbal instructions of the apex court.

Zia said that he did not receive any written instructions from the apex court regarding Volume 10 of JIT report. During hearing before the apex court, the sealed copy of Volume 10 of JIT report was handed over to the Registrar Supreme Court.

He said that on verbal instructions of the apex court five copies of Volume 10 were made and were later deposited in the custody of Registrar Supreme Court.

When the NAB witness revealed that Panama JIT did not hold any copy of Volume 10 in its record, Defence Counsel Khawaja Harris pointed out that in Avenfield Properties Reference Wajid Zia had admitted to hold one copy of Volume 10 of JIT report. On this, Defence Counsel Khawaja Harris noted the difference in statements of Wajid Zia and brought it into the notice of the court. On this NAB prosecutor stated that any difference in the erstwhile statement of the witness in some other reference could not be pointed out. Later Judge Accountability Court adjourned hearing for Monday, September 17, 2018. On next hearing, Defence Counsel Khawaja Harris will keep continue cross-questioning with Wajid Zia as well.