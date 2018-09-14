Share:

SHANGHAI - Fans were forcefully removed from a Dua Lipa concert in Shanghai, China, on Wednesday. Videos posted on social media show security workers pulling people out of their seats.

Heavy-handed crowd control isn’t that unusual in China and many are saying people were ejected for standing up for or waving pro-gay rights flags. Visibly upset, Dua told the crowd: “I want to create a really safe environment for us all to have fun.”

She added: “I want us all to dance. I want us all to sing, I want us all to just have a really good time.

“I would love in these last few songs for us to really, really, really enjoy ourselves. How about that?”

Some social media users have said people were forcibly removed because they were dancing. Others have also said that it was because they were waving pro-gay rights flags.

Homosexuality isn’t illegal in China, although anti-LGBT attitudes do exist and some have said there’s a recent trend to sideline the LGBT community. One woman, who was at the concert with her daughter, told the BBC that people were being ejected “just for standing up”‘ during the show.

She said she saw one incident between several security personnel, the police and a Chinese couple.

The man was being held around the neck in a headlock before being removed, she said.

She described the police as being “heavy-handed” and “aggressive”.

This is the first time Dua Lipa has toured in China. She played in Guangzhou and Shanghai. She hasn’t addressed the incident on social media. A China representative for Dua Lipa’s record company Warner Music Group told the BBC that no-one was available to comment.

The singer is scheduled to perform next in Manila on Friday.