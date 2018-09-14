Share:

RAWALPINDI - General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chairman JCS Committee, who is on Iraq visit called on Erfan Al Heial, Defence Minister, Lieutenant General Authman Ali Farhood Al-Ghanimi, Chief of Staff, Iraqi Joint Forces and General Anwar Hamad Amen, Commander Iraqi Air Force.

Matters of bilateral interest including regional security were discussed, said a press release issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on late Thursday. He also delivered talk on “Regional Security Challenges and Response”, at Defence University for Military Studies (DUFMS) and held an interactive session with two Iraqi think tanks “Strategic Studies and Research Centre” and “Al Nahrain Centre for Strategic Planning”. Chairman JCS Committee was also awarded Defence University for Military Studies (DUFMS) Medal by the University.