Share:

Rain forecast

Experts have forecast rains for parts of the country including Lahore during the next 2-3 days. Monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate upper parts of the country from Friday (today). A westerly wave is also affecting parts of the country. Under the influence of these weather conditions, rain-thundershowers with gusty winds are expected at scattered places in upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha and Faisalabad divisions), Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from Friday to Sunday. Rain-thundershowers are also expected at isolated places in Zhob, DG Khan, Multan divisions during the period. Hailstorm and windstorm are also likely in sub-mountainous areas of Punjab, KP and Kashmir. Meanwhile, plains of the country including Lahore remained in the grip of sultry weather on Thursday with frequent power outages adding to the woes of heat stricken people. Dalbandin and Sibbi remained the hottest places in the country where mercury rose as high as 43 degree Celsius. Maximum temperature in Nukkundi, Turbat, Bhakkar and Noorpurthal was recorded 42C. Maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 35C and 24C respectively.–Staff Reporter

AG to be appointed soon: Minister

Punjab Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Raja Basharat Tuesday said that measures were being taken for appointing Punjab advocate general in the next few days. While presiding over a high-level meeting here, he called upon the government lawyers to improve their performance so that timely decisions on cases could be made possible. Raja Basharat asked the government lawyers to appear in the courts with full preparation. He said that soon a meeting of the government lawyers would be called in which their performance would be reviewed.–APP

Meeting on registration of TB patients

National TB Control Program arranged a consultative meeting on Thursday to evolve a strategy for registration of missing TB patients. Head of WHO EMRO region Dr Akhter, WHO Geneva representative Dr Lena, Provincial Heads TB Control Programs, representative of Mercy Corp and other stakeholders attended the meeting. All the Provincial Heads briefed the meeting regarding steps/initiatives for control and treatment of TB. The participants would prepare recommendations for future strategy after group discussions today (Friday).–Staff Reporter

New principal secretary to CM posted

The Punjab government on Thursday posted Secretary to Chief Minister Khurram Agha and was directed to report the Establishment Division Islamabad. Chairman of Punjab Revenue Authority Dr Raheel Ahmed Siddiqui was transferred and posted as Secretary to Chief Minister Punjab. Tanvir Ahmed Warraich Zonal Administrator Data Darbar Lahore was posted as OSD and awaiting posting Sikandar Zulqarnain was posted as administrator.–Staff Reporter

PHC seals 24 quackery outlets

The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Thursday has sealed another 24 quackery outlets in different cities.

The PHC teams had visited 129 treatment centres in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Vehari, Kasur and Sheikhupura. Out of the visited outlets, quacks were found working on 24, which were closed down. Since the action is being carried out according to a data collected earlier, it showed that 61 quacks’ centres had been converted into other different businesses. Six centres each were closed down in Kasur and Vehari, five each in Sheikhupura and Rawalpindi, while two in Lahore.–Staff Reporter