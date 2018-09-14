Share:

Jazz Cash digitalizes Foodpanda’s rider payments

LAHORE (PR): JazzCash, Pakistan’s fastest growing mobile financial service provider, has collaborated with foodpanda, a leading food delivery application, to provide its riders a convenient solution to collect daily earnings. This collaboration enables riders to transfer their daily earnings to their area managers via JazzCash mobile wallet. This impacts about 75,000 JazzCash agents.

As a cost-effective payment collection mechanism, JazzCash provides foodpanda security, reporting convenience and reconciliation. It also allows riders to transfer earnings to corporate, regardless of banking hours or public holidays.

OPPO launches A5 with super full screen display

LAHORE (PR): OPPO, after launching the A3s which was a first in its series to receive a dual rear camera, has launched the OPPO A5 with a stunning design in the mid-range segment.

The OPPO A5 comes with a 13+2 MP dual rear camera along with an 8 MP A.I. enabled front camera and Super Full screen, that offers the best smartphone experience in an affordable range. The device supports the 2.0 A.I. Beauty Technology, which gives more natural and realistic selfie experiences to the young consumers. The phone comes with 4GB RAM/ 32GB ROM storage with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Octa core processor and 4230 mAh battery. The A5 is a perfect product with innovative features all at a price of Rs 27,999.

Systems Ltd recognised as Microsoft Country Partner

LAHORE (PR): Systems Limited has announced that it has won the 2018 Microsoft Country Partner of the Year Award for Pakistan. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

“We are extremely honored to receive this accolade from Microsoft,” said Asif Peer, CEO, Systems Limited. “Our unwavering dedication to excellence in delivery and customer service is the reason we have won this coveted award. Our technology implementation teams have worked closely with both Khaadi and our partners at Microsoft to produce a specialized solution that aligns perfectly with Khaadi’s business requirements. To have delivered such a powerful solution in such a short period of time is a landmark achievement, and I commend our technology professionals for their commitment and hard work,” he added.

ZU Dialogue Programme held

KARACHI (PR): Dr Asim Hussain, Chancellor Ziauddin University, addressed the ZU Dialogue Programme hosted by university the other day. “Our Vision of Pakistan: Impediments to Development” was the topic of this debate where the prominent economic consultants Dr Kaiser Bengali and Dr Huma Baqai were invited as guest speakers.

In his address, Dr Asim Hussain advised: “We should take serious notice of the increasing foreign influence on our country and the nation as a whole.” He expressed his concern over the national failure in change of curricular in educational institutions since last seven decades. Dr Huma Baqai and Vice Chancellor Ziauddin University Professor Dr Pirzada Qasim Raza also spoke on the occasion.