MIRPUR (AJK) - The Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Thursday welcomed United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) chief Michelle Bachelet for her brave statement in which she has criticised India for not acting on the report prepared by UN Rights Council over rights violations in Kashmir.

Central Deputy Chairman Altaf Hussain Wani told media that sacrifices of the freedom loving people of Kashmir have started bearing fruits as the world bodies like UNHRC have started showing concern about the grave situation of Kashmir. Expressing concerns over the continuous human rights violations in Kashmir by Indian forces, National Front Deputy Chairman reminded the UNHRC that people were being killed, jailed and even disappeared in Kashmir for their political ideologies.

Wani said that Kashmir has become hub of human rights abuses because the Indian forces are enjoying black laws like Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA). “The government forces are unaccountable for their acts and their every illegal and inhuman action is instead being defended in the garb of “national interest,” he said. He appealed to the world forums to intervene so that the Kashmiri nation is saved from being wiped up by the Indian forces who breach every norm in Kashmir to curb a people’s movement aimed at achieving their internationally acknowledged political rights.

PROJECTS REVIEWED: Azad Jammu Kashmir Development Working Party (AJKDWP) Thursday reviewed over Rs. 1.68 billion projects of mass public welfare relating to Physical Housing and Planning, Civil Defense, State Disaster Management Authority, Communication & Work, Power, Higher Education and Research & Development sectors in various parts of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The approving forum of the AJKDWP met under the chairmanship of the Additional Chief Secretary Syed Asif Hussain in its 3rd sitting for the existing financial year 2018-19 on Thursday in the state’s capital town. The venerable representatives of the Government of Pakistan, Secretaries of the respective line departments and officers of the Planning & Development Department attended the meeting.

The major important projects came under discussion included Construction of Judicial/ Residential Complex at Naluchi, District Muzaffarabad , Establishment of Endowment Fund for Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS)AJK, Improvement and Metaling of Link Road Konkan Panjoor Gali, District Muzaffarabad , Prime Minister Community Infrastructure Development Programme PMCIDP (Transformers Electricity Component), Provision of Missing Facilities for existing Colleges of AJK&K, Construction of Buildings for six Inter Colleges of AJK&K and Payment of Course Fee and Furnishing of Existing Hostel of GBPGC, Muzaffarabad as Residencies for Trainees and Installation of Biometric System in Colleges of AJK&K.

Addressing the meeting Additional Chief Secretary (Development) Dr. Syed Asif Hussain directed the concerned departments to ensure the in timely completion of the projects.

The AJK government, he said, is providing handsome financial resources for the provision of facilities to the masses. “These projects must bring about positive change in the living standard of the masses across AJK,” he urged.