CM LOS ANGELES - Kate Beckinsale was originally set to star in ‘Wonder Woman’.

The 45-year-old actress has admitted that before Gal Gadot became the Princess of the Amazons in the 2017 superhero movie, it was Kate who was supposed to take on the iconic role, under the guidance of original producer Joel Silver, who later dropped out of the project.

When asked if the rumours about her ‘Wonder Woman’ role were true, Kate said: ‘’Yes, there was a period of time, a long time ago, when [producer] Joel Silver was involved with it. But it worked out beautifully. That was a wonderful film that Gal [Gadot] did.’’

But Kate has no regrets about not taking on the role, because she doesn’t think she would have made a good movie. She added: ‘’It would have been a terrible movie based on the script that I read.’’

The ‘Underworld’ star says it’s the script and director that get her interested in movie roles, and admits that sometimes smaller indie projects can be more fun than blockbuster hits, as she finds it ‘’scary’’ to see her face on the side of a bus when she’s landed a starring role.

Speaking to Variety magazine, she said: ‘’It’s the script and the director. I’ve done indie movies where I’m sitting on a piece of folded carpet and it was wonderful. I’ve done great big movies that were the worst misery of my life. It all depends.

‘’At university, I studied Russian and French. I never studied drama, so I always felt like from the beginning of my career that it was an apprenticeship. That freed me up to try a lot of things. It gave me a lot of latitude. I started out in the indie space. I never anticipated doing one of those heavy-weight, very physical franchise things. It was scary to see myself on movie posters on the side of every single bus.’’