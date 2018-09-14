Share:

KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani said that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and District Municipal Corporations (DMCs) facing financial crisis due to the ban on advertisement by the Supreme Court, despite the advertisement law exists in entire world and Sindh government will approach the Supreme Court in this regard after amendment in law.

This he stated while addressing a press conference after presiding a review meeting regarding Muharram-ul-Haram arrangements at Karachi Water and Sewerage Board headquarter on Thursday. The meeting was attended by clerics, secretary local government, municipal commissioner KMC, municipal commissioners of DMCs, KW&SB `managing director and other concern officials.

He declined that he has any rift with the Karachi mayor and any other district chairmen and said that such news are baseless, adding that he will visit all DMCs and KMC soon, initially he visited other departments of local government to relief the citizens.

The minister said that different organisations had have raised several issues regarding Muharram procession routes, Majalis and other places in a meeting with Sindh chief minister held two days ago, and this meeting was convened to redress the issues.

The minister informed the media that he has directed the all concern departments to redress the issues with coordination within two days while Sindh government will also provide assistance, if authorities concerned ask it to do so.

To a query, he said that he has not personal differences with the MQM and its elected local government representatives and rejected all such type of news, adding that he will visit at all DMCs and KMC in second phase.

He also rejected the impression to stop all development funds and said that Sindh government is providing Rs430 million of special grant to KMC in account of salaries while other funds also providing to the KMC and other departments.

Following the issues of illegal constructions in the city, he said that a drive underway against illegal construction while he also directed the Sindh Building Control Authority officials to compile a detailed report regarding illegal constructions and submit it soon.