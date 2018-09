Share:

KASUR - A man shot his brother dead over a land issue at suburban village Chah Rajuwala here the other day.

According to Kanganpur police, Imdad Hussain and Dilshad were brothers and had been locked in a dispute over a piece of land. The other day, they quarrelled with each other over the issue. Dilshad shot Imdad Hussain dead, and fled from the scene. The police registered a case.