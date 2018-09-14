Share:

NOORPUR THAL - The Govt Girls High School, Noorpur Thal organised Pakistan Day Conference to pay tributes to the martyrs. Headmistress Farzana Habib presided over the event. Speaking on the occasion, she said that the passion and spirit of Pak Armed forces was still the same as it was in 1965. “Our soldiers will fight for defence of the country till there last drop of their blood.” She pointed out that hundreds of young, brilliant, and courageous brave men of Pak armed forces had sacrificed their lives while rendering their services to the country. “The entire nation salutes the services of the armed forces.”

On the occasion a tableau competition was held. Another important part of the conference was the speech contest on the theme of Pakistan Defence Day. A total of 20 energetic debaters participated in the contest.