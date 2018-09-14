Share:

SIALKOT/TOBA TEK SINGH - Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan said that the provision of health and education facilities to the industrial workers, their families was the priority of the PTI government.

He added government would make efforts to ensure early and smooth provision of the facilities to them. He stated this while visiting the Quaid-i-Azam Workers Welfare School Sialkot and Social Security Hospital Sialkot.

He said that the industrial workers were also the backbone of the national economy due to which all the perturbing problems of industrial workers and labourer would resolved amicably. The provincial minister added the PTI government would also make sincere efforts for the welfare of the labourers.

Later, he visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI). He discussed in details the matters of mutual interest. Provincial Minister also stressed the need of good working relationship with employers and the employees, saying that the provision of good working relationship between employers and the employees was vital to establish a strong industrial base as well. He also assured the Sialkot exporters that their problems related to social security would be resolved on priority.

Meanwhile, a kiln worker’s hunger strike continued on third consecutive day on Thursday while sit-in of the kiln workers completed seven days.

The condition of the hunger striker deteriorated suddenly and he was shifted to DHQ Hospital where he was treated. After four hours when his condition improved, he returned to the hunger strike camp. He announced that he would continue the hunger strike till death for the demands of kiln workers.

The sit-in of kiln workers also continued on seventh consecutive day at the same camp on Thursday where they were also spent nights. They also burnt effigy of Labour Welfare Department assistant director at Shahbaz Chowk. Kiln workers were demanding to implement Punjab government’s notification under which Rs1,110 per 1000 bricks were fixed as wages for the them.

FUNERAL ATTACKED: As many as three persons were shot injured seriously by four armed accused in a firing incident occurred on a funeral gathering held in Sialkot city’s Nasir Road locality.

Reportedly, local people were going to attend the funeral of a local person, when four armed accused led by Asad alias Asada, opened fire on the people. Due to which three persons Ubaid Rizwan, Muhammad Arshad and Muhammad Akmal were injured seriously. Accused fled away by firing in the air. The injured were shifted to Govt. Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot, where their condition was stated to be very critical. Civil Line Police have registered a case against four accused including Asad alias Asada with no arrest.

Local police said that accused Asad was a bad reputed person and local people often used to halt him. Due to which, he was annoyed and he opened fire on a funeral gathering.