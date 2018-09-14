Share:

GN LONDON - Kate Moss no longer believes that ‘’nothing tastes as good as skinny feels’’. The 44-year-old model first coined her controversial phrase in 2009, but has now admitted she doesn’t believe it to be true and that the industry has improved since becoming more diverse.

Speaking to NBC’s Megyn Kelly, she said: ‘’My friend used to say it, because you know, we were all living together, and you know, we’d go for the biscuits and go, ‘Oh, nothing tastes as g...’ It’s a little jingle.’’ ‘’There’s so much more diversity now, I think it’s right. There’s so many different sizes and colours and heights. Why would you just be a one-size model and being represented for all of these people? So yes, for sure, it’s better.’’

The notorious quote divided opinion and the iconic star came under fire from former Ultimo model Katie Green, who launched the ‘Say No To Size Zero’ campaign the same year.

She said at the time: ‘’There are 1.1 million eating disorders in the UK alone. Kate Moss’s comments are likely to cause many more. If you read any of the pro-anorexia websites, they go crazy for quotes like this.’’

The supermodel admits that during adversity she stands by her life philosophy of ‘’never complain, never explain’’ and thinks that the best way to deal with criticism is to ignore it and move on.

When asked what her motto meant to her, she said: ‘’Just get on with it, you can’t do anything about what people think about you or if they lie if it’s not true.

‘’What they say or - just get on with it, it doesn’t matter because if you know who you are then you can get through.’’