AHMEDPUR EAST - The Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP] has adjourned the hearing of the election petition of independent candidate Prince Bahawal Abbas Khan Abbasi until September 19, 2018.

According to details, Returning Officer NA-174 Bilal Baig and PTI MNA Makhdoom Syed Samiul Hassan Gillani appeared before the ECP in connection with a petition filed against alleged rigging in NA-174 polls. Returning Officer and Samiul Hassan Gillani told the ECP panel that they were not provided the copies of the petition.

The ECP directed the counsel of Prince Bahawal Abbas Khan Abbasi to provide copies of the election petition to both of them-Returning Officer and Samiul Hassan Gillani-for submission of their replies on September 19, 2018. Petitioner Prince Bahawal Abbas Khan Abbasi was also present on the occasion.

PEACE COMMITTEE

Bahawalpur district administration has reconstituted District Peace Committee in which ten members have been included from Sub-division Ahmedpur East. According to official notification, its four members Syed Hasnain Askari, Syed Salahuddin Ahmed Jeelani, Muslim Qureshi, and Kaleem Baloch hail from Ahmedpur East City. The district peace committee will assist the administration and the police for the maintenance of peace during Muharram.