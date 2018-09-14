Share:

QUETTA - Director General National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan Mirza Muhammad Irfan Baig on Thursday took notice of corruption in three water desalination plants costing more than Rs1 billion for the people in Pasni, Jeevani and Gadani areas of the province.

NAB has issued notices to responsible officials of Balochistan Development Authority (BDA) and other stakeholders, said a press release here.

NAB director directed to accelerate the investigation of three water desalination plants worth Rs 1 billion.

BDA had started three same projects of clean drinking water in Jeevani, Passni and Gadani which are still non-function after passing 12 years, it said.

While water plant was installed with worth of Rs 2 billion in Carvat area which supply two million gallons of water on daily bases to people of Gwadar for few days after getting it fault due to utilising substandard materials.

Reports were received by NAB that people are suffering difficulties in the respective areas due to failure of projects and BDA officials, who are forced to buy a million rupees of water from tankers mafia in months.

DG NAB Balochistan Mirza Muhammad Irfan Baig has issued orders against damages of national exchequers for ensuring supply of water to people of Gwadar and other areas as soon as possible.

FC BALOCHISTAN KICKS OFF TREE PLANTATION DRIVE

Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan on Thursday launched plantation drive under Green Pakistan Project in the province. The inauguration programme of the Green Pakistan Project was held at the FC headquarters here on Thursday, in which IGFC Major General Nadim Ahmad Anjam planted a sapling and kicked off plantation drive in Balochistan.

Under Green Pakistan campaign, every soldier of FC will plant a sapling for eliminating pollution, maintaining greenery and pleasant atmosphere. Regarding this, plantation campaigns were organised at all Balochistan FC headquarters and wing headquarters in which FC personnel planted more than 52,000 small and large plants across the province, and planned to plant more than 200,000 plants till the end of this year.

Speakers on this occasion while highlighting Green Pakistan Project said that the trees are a symbol of life and beautify the environment we live in.

The speakers further said that there are great virtues of planting trees in Islam. Despite reducing air pollution, plants add beauty to our earth and have many economic benefits as well. The speakers remarked that being responsible citizens planting trees is our national duty, to protect nature and provide pollution free air to our next generation.