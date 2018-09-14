Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi has expressed satisfaction over operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy.

He expressed these views while chairing Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy, held here on Thursday.

The conference reviewed overall operational preparedness of the force, development schemes and prevailing security environment.

Detailed briefings on various ongoing and future Pakistan Navy projects and plans were given to Chief of the Naval Staff.

The Naval Chief also re-affirmed Pakistan Navy’s commitment towards “Green Pakistan” initiative of the Govt and directed the Commands to make every effort to protect our environment by Tree Plantation Campaigns.

Special prayers and Fateha were offered for Shuhada and National Heroes including PN Martyrs who laid their precious lives in the line of duty.

Command and Staff Conference is the apex decision making body of Pakistan Navy in which all Chiefs of Staff, Principal Staff Officers and Field Commanders undertake review of Pakistan Navy’s Policies, Plans and operational preparedness.

Earlier, the naval chief called on Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khtattak and felicitated him for assuming the ministerial office.

During the meeting professional matters of mutual interest and Pakistan Navy’s role in regional maritime security and Indian Ocean region came under discussion.

The Defence Minister assured the Naval Chief of Government’s resolve to strengthen and enhance the capability of the Armed Forces, so as to affectively cope with prevailing challenges and ensure fool proof defence of the national frontiers.

The Minister expressed his confidence that under the able command of Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi Pakistan Navy would emerge as a reckonable force to meet any challenge in maritime domain.

The Naval Chief briefed the Minister on the current developments in the region and apprised him of the operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy. He highlighted that Pakistan Navy was well prepared to meet any challenge and ensure defence of the maritime frontiers of the country.