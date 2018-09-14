Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) and South China University of Technology (SCUT), Guangzhou has agreed to cooperate with each other in various fields including faculty and students’ training programmes and research work.

They agreed upon it during a meeting held between SMIU Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh, and Chinese delegation headed by Prof Dr AN Ran during Chinese delegation’s visit to SMIU on Thursday.

On this occasion an introductory programme was held at Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Auditorium of SMIU, where Prof Dr AN Ran in her speech said that the aim of their visit was to meet the people of Pakistan especially youth and try to learn from each other about the things of mutual interest and culture.

She said that during their visit to various cities of Pakistan including Islamabad, Peshawar and Karachi they were impressed from the diversity of Pakistan’s culture. She said that they also want to know that what the people of Pakistan think about the CPEC. She also highlighted importance of cooperation between SMIU and her university. Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh, in his address said that there was a need to establish people to people contact between people of Pakistan and China specially youth of both countries because youth of China and Pakistan have a lot power and they have to take the important positions in their respective countries in future.

Shaikh further said that there are very historic strong linkages between Pakistan and China. Silk Road connects both the countries and maritime route connects Sindh province’s Karachi city to China’s city Guangzhou.

“The historic Sindh Madressatul Islam University of Pakistan and China’s one of the big universities – South China University of Technology can bring a major change in the region through their cooperation with each other, especially in the context of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC),” he added.

He emphasised that the cooperation between SMIU and South China University of Technology will strengthen relations of both the countries.