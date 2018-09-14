Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - Rich tributes were paid to founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his death anniversary observed across Azad Jammu Kashmir with due respect and honour.

The death anniversary of the father of the nation was marked in AJK state with the renewal of the pledge to continue struggle for the completion of Pakistan through the liberation of occupied Jammu & Kashmir from Indian yoke and accession of entire Jammu Kashmir state to Pakistan. Quaid-i-Azam had described Kashmir as the jugular vein of Pakistan.

The major ceremony to pay rich tributes to Hazrat Quaid-i-Azam was held under the auspices of the central traders body - Markazi Anjuman e Tajran (Ittehad group) with the coordination of local senior journalists and other organisations and the government.

It was attended by the city elite representing diverse segments of the society including social and political workers, senior Kashmiri journalists, members of the business community, Ulema and scholars.

Addressing the ceremony speakers paid rich tributes to Quaid-i-Azam for his life-time services for the Muslims of the sub continent through making a separate country for them through his high intellect and talent.

They vowed the unflinching stance and determination declaring that the people of Jammu & Kashmir would continue their freedom struggle for the liberation of occupied Jammu Kashmir from the Indian illegal and forcible rule and for the achievement of their legitimate right to self-determination. They also reiterated the Kashmiris’ firm resolve to continue following the policy articulated by Quaid-i-Azam on Jammu & Kashmir.

Traders body head Ch Mahmood said that the best way to pay rich tributes to Quaid-i-Azam is to continue his mission with full national spirit for making Pakistan and prosperous and developed as envisioned by late father of the nation.

Mahmood reiterated Kashmiris\ resolve coupled with the renewal of the pledge to continue to follow the policy of father of the nation on Jammu & Kashmir. The participants of the ceremony offered fateha for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace besides special prayers for the security, stability, integrity and prosperity of Pakistan. They also prayed for turning the country into the invincible fort of Islam as envisioned by the founder of Pakistan. They also prayed for the early success of the Kashmir freedom movement through the early liberation of the occupied part of the Jammu & Kashmir state.

Earlier, the day dawned with special prayers in mosques for eternal peace to the soul of Quaid-i-Azam and for the progress, prosperity and security of the country and the early success of the freedom movement of Kashmir.

Software Engineering Department at the state-run Mirpur University of Science & Technology (MUST), Mirpur is going to arrange ‘Open House’ tomorrow, it was officially announced.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Habibur Rehman (SI) will be the chief guest on the occasion. The MUST spokesman said that the Software Engineering Department’s final year students (Session 2014-2018) will exhibit their projects in the event. Software houses and multinational companies have also been invited in the event to interview the students for suitable positions in their respective esteemed organizations, he added.