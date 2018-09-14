KARACHI - Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive in Karachi Friday (today) on a first official visit to the metropolis since he assumed the office of the country’s chief executive.

President Arif Alvi is expected to accompany him during his visit to the port city.

During his visit, Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over a high-level meeting to review the current security situation in the metropolis. He will be given a detailed briefing on the ongoing development projects in the city.

Imran Khan will also pay visit to the mausoleum of Quaid Azam.

 