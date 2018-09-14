Share:

GUJRANWALA - The CIA police claimed on Thursday to have arrested 36 members of 12 different dacoit gangs, and recovered valuables worth millions of rupees and illegal arms from them.

DSP Imran Abbas Chadhar in a press conference said that the accused belonged to Riasu gang, Kala gang, Doctor gang, Kaleema gang, Umeri gang, Dema gang, Foji gang, etc. “They confessed to have been involved in dozens of robbery and theft incidents during preliminary investigation,” he added.

A youth was tortured by friends over a monetary dispute in Aroop police station limit, Gujranwala. It was reported that Owais had a quarrel with his friend Ali over a monetary dispute. Later, Ali along with his companions kidnapped Owais and took him to a deserted place where they brutally tortured him. The accused threw him into a field after he became unconscious and fled away.

Aroop police started investigation.