LAHORE - Punjab Police Inspector General Muhammad Tahir on Thursday reviewed the security plan for the holy month of Muharram. The police chief ordered the regional and district police officers to personally supervise security operations in their respective areas and provide four-layer security cover to the mourners.

The IGP issued these directions while addressing a video-link conference held at the Central Police Office on Thursday. The RPOs and DPOs briefed the police chief about the security and law and order situation in the districts. During the meeting, the IGP was informed that more than 140,000 police would be engaged for security duties to guard at least 7,763 Imambargahs and other sensitive places throughout the province. Similarly, the provincial police will also provide security cover to no less than 9,482 Ashura processions.

Meanwhile, the IGP directed the police to ensure complete ban on wall-chalking and the use of loudspeaker during the holy month. Also, a strict vigilance should be kept on the activities of individuals registered under the 4th Schedule.

DC visits Ashura route

Deputy Commissioner Anwarul Haq visited Pandu Street of Islampura on Thursday and checked the arrangements for the city’s main Muharram procession.

He directed the district administration to ensure completion of all the patch works and removed encroachments on the route.

APP adds: DIG Operations Shehzad Akbar on Thursday visited the route of central procession of Youm-e-Ashur.

SP City Ahsan Saifullah, DSP Agha Shah Hussain and organisers were also present on the occasion.

He visited Nisar Havely and important places of the route. He said that foolproof security would be provided to the participants, while mobile services would remain suspend at the procession.

Aerial supervision of central procession will also be held and the procession will be monitored with CCTV cameras, he added.

Railways police alert

The Pakistan Railways Police (PRP) have been directed to tighten the security arrangements at railway stations, trains and other sensitive places for the safety of passengers during the sacred month of Muharram.

Sources said on Thursday, PRP IG Dr Mujeebur Rehman Khan has issued orders to the SPs of all railway divisions to ensure foolproof security arrangements in mosques and Imambargahs falling under their areas.

A directive has also been issued to DIG Operations Shariq Jamal Khan to deploy maximum security men during Majalis and processions and checking of the area by the bomb disposal units.

He also directed the authorities to keep in touch with the district police for further assistance.

Police commandoes will be deployed at important places for security purpose so that any untoward incident could be avoided.