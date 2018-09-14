Share:

CHINIOT - The private schools’ managements have been directed to comply with government instructions and follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The district administration asked the private schools of Chiniot district to comply with the government instructions to provide safe and conducive learning environment to the students. Addressing a meeting of private schools owners at his office, the deputy commissioner said that it was prime responsibility of the schools’ administration to provide quality education, conductive learning environment, and clean drinking water to the students.

Moreover, the schools were also directed to recheck the security measures on their premises and ensure vigilance in their surroundings to avert any untoward incident. Progressive Schools Association (PSA) President Ehsan Ullah said that private schools were providing quality education and complying with the government’s instruction given to them from time to time. “However, the commercialization fee issues will take time to settle as many of the schools are not situated in commercial localities.” He also demanded that bottlenecks in provision of sanitation certificates and frequent raids of Punjab Food Authority officials at schools be reviewed and SOPs be made on these issues too.

The DC also directed all the unregistered schools in the district to get registration within two months or face closure. The meeting was also attended by District Education Authority CEO Mian Ismaeel, District Education Officer Rai Arshad, and a number of private schools representatives.

FOUR CRUSHED TO DEATH: Four persons including a woman and her grandson were to death in two accidents occurred in different areas here the other day.

A woman and her grandson were crushed to death by a speeding train here near Chak Bahadur forest, Tehsil Lalian. Munawar Bibi, 40, wife of Ahmad Sher, was going track along with her one-year-old grandson Hassan near Chak Bahadur forest in Lalian Tehsil.

All of sudden, a Faisalabad-bound train crushed them to death. According to eye-witnesses, the train driver made various attempts to caution them by blowing away with horns but the woman was deaf and dumb and could not hear the horn.

In Okara, two friends, riding a bike, were crushed to death by a pickup van. Muhammad Atif and Muhammad Kashif, resident of village 20/1AL were on the way to Shergarh. On the way a chickens-laden loader-van (LES-1396) hit and ran over them. Both the youth died on the spot while the driver fled the scene. The police have registered a case.