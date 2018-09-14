Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate for PS-108 Nasir Kareem Baloch on Thursday joined Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). He made this announcement during a press conference held at PPP media cell Karachi. PPP Karachi Division President and Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani, General Sectary Waqar Mehdi, Jawaid Nagori, Rashid Rabani, Shakeel Choudhary, Sardar Nazaqat and others were also present on the occasion.

Speaking to the media men, Nasir Kareem Baloch said: “I have returned to PPP after realising the bitter truth about the Imran Khan led PTI. It is unfortunate that in last general election PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari lost from Lyari constituency but it is not too late and I along with the PPP leadership going to restore the real image of party in the Lyari.”

He said that PTI is actually a commercial and multi national party while it has no room for the any political workers. It is hard to narrate that how PTI treats its workers, he said adding that currently the PTI leadership is running the party affairs as limited company.

On the occasion Saeed Ghani said that addition of Nasir Kareem in PPP ranks would strengthen party in Lyari whereas Lyari is stronghold locality of PPP and will remain. Joining of Nasir Kareem in PPP ranks had surprised the people those had snatched the mandate of Karachi in last general election. PPP believes in the providing relief to the masses and in future party leadership would provide its services to entire Karachi including Lyari.

Waqar Mehdi said that Nasir Kareem Baloch is recognised for his social services and his addition in PPP would reinforce party in locality of Lyari. He said that Nasir Kareem is also famous for his service is field of sports and in future he would give his services from PPP platform.