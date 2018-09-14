Share:

ISLAMABAD - The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday formally issued a list of its candidates for the upcoming bye-elections scheduled to be held on October 14.

Though the ruling party had already given a go-ahead signal to most of its candidates to run their election campaign, yet it formally issued list of its ticket holders Thursday night. The announcement came only a day before the last date of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the candidates to submit party tickets.

The bye-elections are being held on those 11 National Assembly and 19 provincial assembly seats where elections were postponed for different reasons or elected candidates had vacated the seats because of their victory on more than one seats.

The party’s spokesperson and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry made the announcement through an official statement.

According to the official statement, those awarded tickets of National Asselmbly included Ali Awan for NA-53 (Islamabad), Malik Khurram for NA-56 (Attock), Mansur Hayat Khan for NA-63 (Rawalpindi), Humayun Akhtar Khan for NA-131 (Lahore), Muhammad Alamgir Khan for NA-243 (Karachi), and Aftab Siddiqui for NA-247 (Karachi).

The official statement did not mention the names of candidate for NA-60 (Rawalpindi), NA-35 (Bannu) and NA-124 (Lahore). A senior PTI leader said that Sheikh Rashid Shafique, the nephew of Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, has been awarded ticket for NA-60. He said that the announcement of ticket for NA-124 would be announced today.

Similarly, those who have been awarded tickets for the provincial assemblies seats include Sajid Ali for PK-3, Fazal Mola for PK-7, Muhammad Irfan for PK-78, Faisal Ameen Khan for PK-97, and Agha Ikramullah Gandapur for PK-99.

Similarly, Sardar Qadir Bakhsh has been awarded ticket for PS-87, Shanawaz Raja for PP-27, Ms Zehra Batool for PP-272, and Owais Dareshak for PP-296.

The bye-poll would be held on total 30 seats including 19 provincial and 11 National Assembly constituencies across the country.

FIREWORKS LIKELY IN

JOINT SESSION

While the government has rescheduled joint session of the Parliament, as well as sessions of National Assembly and Senate till next week, the opposition parties are set to raise objections over initial measures taken by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government in the upcoming sittings.

The ‘opposition alliance’ is once again planning to give tough time to the government in the Parliament over its ‘economic initiatives’.

The federal government on Wednesday had decided to postpone the scheduled joint session of the Parliament, and the National Assembly and Senate sessions. The decision was taken on instruction of Prime Minister Imran Khan as the opposition had demanded to postpone the scheduled parliamentary sessions till next week.

The opposition parties would raise matters including increase in gas tariff, Prime Minister’s appeal for collection of funds, induction and removal of Atif Mian as economic advisor. The opposition might also stage protest during the maiden speech of President Arif Alvi to the joint session of the Parliament.

The joint session of the Parliament has now been summoned on September 17 (Monday) and National Assembly session on September 18 (Tuesday).

The joint session of the Parliament, the National Assembly and Senate were postponed till the last rituals of former first lady Begum Kalsoom Nawaz on the demand of opposition.