LAHORE - Head of UK’s Department for International Development (DFID) in Pakistan Joanna Reid called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Thursday.

According to an official handout, discussion was held about expanding the scope of ongoing social sector development program between the Punjab government and DFID.

Speaking on the occasion, Buzdar said that PTI government believed in the durable development of the social sector as improving health, education and skills development sectors was the need of the hour. “Investment on human development is an investment on the bright future of the country as we have to pay back the people by providing them better facilities”, he said, adding his government intended to end the sense of deprivation of the far-flung areas.

“We appreciate the cooperation of DFID and look forward to expand this partnership for providing quality facilities to the people”, concluded the chief minister.

Senior minister Abdul Aleem Khan, chief secretary, chairman P&D and others were present on the occasion.

Also, Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari called on Buzdar at his office.

Both reiterated the commitment of ensuring prosperity for the people of southern Punjab. The chief minister said that instead of making hollow claims, practical steps will be made to facilitate the people. The people of southern Punjab will move aside in the journey of prosperity, he added. The deprivations of southern Punjab will be removed and real change will be introduced by improving the standards of health and educational institutions. He said that development and prosperity was the right of every city and town of the province and government was fully cognizant of socio-economic needs of people living in the backward areas.

He said it was regrettable that tall claims were made in the past but practical performance remained zero and injustice was meted out to the people by ignoring the far-flung areas. He said that PTI government was taking practical steps for proposed southern Punjab province and the southern Punjab will be included in the journey of development. He said all the deprived areas including south Punjab were the center of attention of the government and every effort will be made to bring the deprived segments at par with the affluent. He said that all facilities will be provided in the tribal areas of DG khan and communication network will be improved by construction and expansion of roads network.

Sardar Riaz Mazari MNA, provincial advisor Akram Chaudhary and others were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated the students securing top positions in intermediate examinations. In his message of felicitations, the chief minister said that parents and teachers of such students also deserve accolades and added that he is happy that some of the students have shown wonderful performance despite having meager resources.

Also, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited Arfa Karim Software Technology Park on Thursday and inspected various sections of Punjab Information Technology Board. The chief minister was briefed in detail regarding the initiatives taken for the betterment in education, health, law & order and other sectors with the help of information technology.

The chief minister also visited e-khidmat markaz and met the citizens present there. The people showed happiness on the surprise visit of chief minister and declared him as people’s chief minister. They said that chief minister was making direct liaison with the people and they were glad he had personally come to e-khidmat markaz to talk to them.