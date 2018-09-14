Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Schools Education Minister Murad Raas has said that provision of quality education to students is priority of the government because education is the key to success in the 21 century.

He said the Punjab government will make the province a hub of quality education so that students could be transformed as leaders of tomorrow.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting at Quaid-e-Azam Academy for Educational Development here today. Secretary of School Imran Sikandar Baloch, QAED DG Iqbal Hussain, high officials of the SED and parents of students enrolled in private schools attended the meeting.

The minister said that educational problems of the people will be solved in collaboration with stakeholders so that parents may not be burdened about the education of their children. No compromise will be made on the provision of quality education, he added. He said that regulatory authority will be established to maintain effective check and balance on private schools in the province. He also assured to the parents that complaints cell will be setup to solve their complaints and added that he will personally monitor their performance. Everything will be done on merit and no one will be above the law, he added.