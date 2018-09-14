Share:

SADIQABAD - Cash prizes were given to railway officers for their honest and smart work during their duty here the other day.

DS Railway Sheikh Siddique Salman awarded cash prizes to Sadiqabad Assistant Station Master M Rafique and Sub Engineer Signal Tahseen Rashid.

Speaking on the occasion, the DS Railway said that an inspection was carried out by the railway authorities in which both M Rafique and Tahseen Rashid were found hardworking and honest to their duties. “In appreciation of their brilliant performance, they have been awarded cash prizes,” he said, adding “I hope they will discharge their duties with same honesty and dedication.” M Rafique and Tahseen Rashid expressed gratitude to the railway authorities for the reward, and vowing that they would show brilliance in their work.

DSE Yasir Khan Ahsan, DTO Usman Anwar Gujjar, Station Master Rashid Ahmed, and others were present on the occasion.