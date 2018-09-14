Share:

LAHORE - Hailing from Chicago, the Pakistani sister duo Krewella are active vocal inspirations through their music and editorials.

Jahan and Yasmine Yousaf represent empowerment, personified work ethic that transcended racial and gender stigmas to achieve their dreams.

From heavy rock and dance influences, the girls burst onto the scene as female pioneers of a male-dominated industry. Their bold fashion and rebellious swag inspired their obsessed following, affectionately self-named as the KREW. With almost 10M in social following, they have inspired millions of current youth to chase their dreams.

In a video posted on YouTube, Krewella shares experience about their recent trip to Pakistan. The video shows Jahan rehearsing the song Runaway with Riaz.

About the experience of Pakistan, Jahan says, “There are so many things that artists focus on that defines success to them. But for me, Krewella existing in Pakistan is everything I could ask for in our career. I am so grateful.”

The young ladies are likewise observed buggie-riding at Sea View which they alluded to as “Fast and Furious in Pakistan.”

Makers of Coke Studio Ali Hamza and Zohaib Kazi are likewise seen in the video practicing as the group conceptualizes pitch levels.