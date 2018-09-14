Share:

MOSCOW - Two men accused by London of poisoning former spy Sergei Skripal told Russian media on Thursday they visited the British city of Salisbury as tourists and denied having anything to do with the murder attempt.

Speaking in an interview with the head of the Kremlin-backed RT news network, the pair confirmed they were the men whose pictures British authorities released this month.

British security services had named the men as Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, but said these were likely to be aliases.

In the 25-minute interview the two said these were their real names but said they did not work for Russia’s military intelligence agency GRU, as Britain claims.

RT said the men sounded distressed and were sweating as they spoke. The men seemed to be around 40 years old and wore almost identical dark blue jumpers.

They looked well-built and Boshirov wore what looked like a red Kabbalah bracelet.

The TV station recorded the interview Wednesday evening, just hours after President Vladimir Putin said Russia had identified the men sought by Britain and urged them to address the media.

“They are civilians,” Putin said, adding there was nothing criminal about them.

London believes that Putin personally sanctioned the attack.

Skripal’s attempted assassination has drawn comparisons with the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexander Litvinenko with highly radioactive polonium in London in 2006.

Russia has refused to extradite the two men Britain suspects of killing Litvinenko, and one of them, Andrei Lugovoi, went on to become a lawmaker.

Downing Street on Thursday once again accused Russia of “obfuscation and lies,” while British police said it was aware of the statement “by two men” and refused further details.

Petrov and Boshirov confirmed they arrived in Britain on March 2 and said they travelled to Salisbury the next day to see the sights.

They left after no more than an hour because of poor weather and heavy snow, but returned on March 4.

British authorities said the suspects travelled to Salisbury twice to get ready for the attack and then carry it out.

“Friends have been telling us for a long time we should visit this beautiful city,” said the broad-shouldered Petrov.

“We went there to see Stonehenge, Old Sarum, but we couldn’t do it because there was muddy slush everywhere,” he added, referring to local landmarks.

Boshirov, who sported a goatee, denied they knew anything about Skripal or the location of his house.

“We walked around and enjoyed this English Gothic architecture,” he said.