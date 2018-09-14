Share:

CM LOS ANGELES - Sofia Vergara’s rise to fame hasn’t been ‘’easy’’. The ‘Modern Family’ star admits it has been tough to make it in the entertainment industry but she absolutely adores her work and wouldn’t have it any other way.

She said: ‘’I’m 46 and I’ve been working for almost 30 years. So being able to do something that I love in the entertainment business, and on top of that being able to make money? It’s been a wonderful experience. It has not been easy. It’s been a lot of work, but it makes you feel rewarded for all the sacrifices - like missing my son’s birthday here and there and not being able to be present all the time for him.’’

The 46-year-old actress feels the secret to her success is to not allow ‘’people who are sucking the energy out of you’’ or those creating problems into her life.

She told the October issue of Health magazine: ‘’After working so many years, I think the most helpful thing has been realising that you have to enjoy your work. It’s not worth it to be around people who are sucking the energy out of you or who are creating problems. At the beginning of your career, you have to do what you have to do - but now I don’t have to.I don’t need to sacrifice my sanity, or time with my family, if I’m having a horrible time. That’s one of the good things about [reaching a certain level of] achievement - you can make those decisions.’’