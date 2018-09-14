Share:

Islamabad - The federal ministry for education on Thursday announced a 24 member National Task Force (NTF) to work for the preparation and implementation of similar syllabus across the country including Madaris, Thursday.

The task force will work to design a similar syllabus for the students studying in public, private and Mardrassah educational system. Details said that the federal education minister will be the head of NTF while all provincial educational minister and experts will be included to reform and design the education system from primary to the higher level.

The statement issued said that the names have been selected but the final approval will be given by the Prime Minister (PM) while the NTF will start work on the given mandate.

The names include Chairman federal minister for education Shafqat Mehmood, all provincial Education ministers, Dr. Sania Nishtar former federal minister, Sayed Babar Ali Rector LUMS, Dr. Naeem-ul-Haq, ex deputy chairman PDR, Dr. Tariq Banuri Chairman Higher Education Comission (HEC), Dr. Muhammad Memon Chairman BISE Hyderabad, Brig Dr. Abdul Ghafoor Dean Nus, Dr. Salman Humayun Chairman Institute of Social and Policy Sceinces, Mushtaq Ahmed Chhapra Chairman citizen foundation, Shahid Hafeez Kardar VC Beaconhouse Univeristy, Mahmood Ahmed Founder Read Foundation, Engr. Ahmed farooq Bazai VC BUITEMS, Quetta, Nasur Ud Din Rupani Chairman Rupani Foundation, Prof Dr. Rukhsana Jabeen VC Sardar Bahdar Khan Women University Quetta, Dr. Arif Nazir Bhutt Professor Business School LUMS, Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman president Tanzeem-ul Madaris Ahel-e-Sunna, Maulana Qari Muhammad Hanif Jalandhri Nazim-e-Ala, Wafaq-ul-Madaris-ul-Arbia.

The co-opted members included Aslam Khaliq Chairman Hunar Foundation, Syed Javed Hassan Advisor Hunr Foundation and Zulfiqar Ahmed Cheema Executive Director (ED) NAVTTC. The official notification will be issued after the approval of competent authority.

The federal minister had sought the advice of educational experts for brining reforms in the education sector and had announced to make sub-committees of the National Task Force for Education.