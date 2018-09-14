Share:

LAHORE - Aitcheson College Principal Michael Thomson called on Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar and withdrew his resignation after assurance that nobody will interfere in his work.

The Punjab governor told Thomson that PTI’s government believed in merit and all admissions to the college will be made on merit.

Earlier, Thomson had resigned after some influential persons in the government pressurised him to admit students in violation of merit.

The governor observed that Aitcheson College was an institution of repute having countrywide recognition. “Government will ensure to help maintain this status”, said the governor. Ch Sarwar also asked the Principal to continue performing his duties without taking any pressure. “The government will provide you all the assistance you need to ensure merit in the institution,” he added.

Meanwhile, students and teachers of Pakistan Foundation School visited the Governor House on Thursday. They were taken to different compounds and gardens in the Governor House.

Also, Ex-Military secretary to Governor Col Muhammad Ashar Khan had a farewell call on the Punjab governor who appreciated his services as military secretary.