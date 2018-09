Share:

MUZAFFARGARH:- Three persons were here at Northern Bypass when a dumper truck hit a motorcycle. According to police, the dead include Altaf, 27, and Aqib, 29, resident to Rahim Yar Khan and Muzaffargarh and identity of the third deceased person could not be ascertained yet. The deceased persons were travelling from Balochistan to Karachi. The driver with dumper managed to escape.–Online