Tiger Woods set to play host again

MIAMI - Tiger Woods announced plans to compete in his invitational-only Bahamas tournament, with India-based Hero MotorCorp renewing sponsorship for the Hero World Challenge. Last year, Woods began a successful comeback season from spinal fusion surgery at the event. This year, he has six top-six finishes, including a runner-up effort at last month's PGA Championship and a share of sixth at July's British Open. But he still has not won any title in five years and has not won a major since the 2008 US Open. Woods announced the sponsorship extension and said he would again host a world-class 18-player event at the 7,302-yard Albany course from November 29-December 2. "The Hero World Challenge has evolved into a global event highlighting the world's best golfers year after year," Woods said.–AFP

My target is to improve fielding: Bradburn

Dubai - Pakistan’s fielding coach Grant Bradburn Thursday said that his target is to improve the Pakistan cricket team's fielding. Speaking to the media in Dubai, Bradburn said: "It was a great first session with the Pakistan team.” Bradburn, who had joined the national team squad in Dubai on Wednesday, said, “The fitness and fielding of the team are great.” He added: “Pakistani players are ready to learn and are familiar with the basic techniques of fielding.” Moreover, Bradburn said, "My target is to improve Pakistan's fielding." Pakistan are in the United Arab Emirates for the 2018 edition of Asia Cup from September 15 to 28. Pakistan will start their Asia Cup campaign against Hong Kong on September 16. They will then take on arch-rivals India on September 19. This year’s tournament will feature India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Hong Kong.–Agencies

Haroon reappointed as Director Domestic

LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani reappointed Haroon Rasheed as Director Domestic Cricket. During his meeting, Haroon impressed the new PCB chairman with his vast knowledge and experience of domestic cricket, who, later, directed him to work at the head office in Lahore instead of going back to Karachi. He also assigned him task of collecting the comprehensive reports of all first-class players. After the resignation of Najam Sethi as PCB chairman, Haroon, who was Director Domestic Cricket, was transferred to Karachi as High-Performance Centre head while he was also assigned the extra responsibility of looking after the matter of National Stadium Karachi, but his first meeting with Mani brought him back to Lahore at the same old post.–Hafiz Imran

SN Ladies Tennis Tournament from 23rd

ISLAMABAD - Subh-e-Nau National Ladies Tennis Tournament 2018 will be played from September 23 here at Pakistan Sports Complex synthetic courts. Subh-e-Nau chairperson Shahida Kausar Farooq said: “This exclusive ladies tennis event aims at promotion of women sports in the country. Tennis events for female players are rare in Pakistan and its Subh-e-Nau that had hosted a number of exclusive ladies tennis events in the country. The tournament will encourage new female players to come forward and take part in competitive events.” She said there be three different categories including ladies singles, doubles and girls juniors U-18. The prize money will be Rs 250,000, while outstation players will be given daily allowances and junior players will get economy class train fares as per PTF rules.–Staff Reporter